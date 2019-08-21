The former food service director of Lake Fenton Community Schools has been charged with embezzlement.
Karin Morris, 51, of Fenton was arraigned in June on one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $60,000.
According to Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Genesee County John Potbury, she is accused of taking money out of the schools’ lunch cash receipts starting in 2015. He said that she did not take money during the 2016-17 school year.
Morris is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 16. If convicted she could face up to 15-years in prison.
Morris is currently not behind bars.
