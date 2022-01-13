A woman was arrested after police say she drove from Michigan to Washington with guns in her car to talk with authorities about the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
On Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:40 p.m., a woman parked a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the “no parking” zone in front of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters.
The woman identified herself as 58-year-old Kery Lynn McAttee. She told officers of the U.S. Capitol Police Department that she drove from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol insurrection.
During the conversation, an agent saw a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado. McAttee confirmed to police there were firearms in her vehicle.
At this time, police have no evidence that McAttee traveled to the Capitol to do anything except to speak with officers. Details about the conversation were not provided by authorities as it is an open investigation.
McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.