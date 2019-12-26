Here's a Christmas gift you'd never forget: a kidney.
WOOD-TV reports that doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Christmas Eve and transplanted it to his wife, Vanessa.
They live in the Grand Rapids area.
The surgery had been in the works for weeks.
Doctors were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease.
Vanessa says her husband is "now a piece of me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.