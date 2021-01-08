A Michigan woman is raising concerns as people on social media continue to confuse her with the woman who was killed at the U.S. Capitol.
"I was trying to figure out what's going on? Writing ‘RIP’, ‘You shouldn’t have stormed the Capitol,’ And the list just goes on and I thought ‘What the heck is this?’” Ashlie Babbitt said.
It's a case of mistaken identity on Facebook. Ashlie Babbitt is from Michigan, not to be confused with Ashli Babitt from California.
The problem is a lot of people are confusing the two.
The woman from California was shot and killed at the U.S. Capitol as a group tried to breach the capitol doors, according to police.
Ashlie Babbitt from Michigan says since the other woman’s death people have been harassing her nonstop on social media, believing they are the same person.
"People think I look like her, people think it’s a conspiracy,” Ashlie said. “People telling me that there’s websites about people talking about coming to my home and burning it down. And killing me and doing horrible things to me."
You might ask, why would someone try to hurt someone who has already died?
Ashlie asked the same question.
"They think it’s a conspiracy and that the woman really didn’t die and that she’s really still alive,” she said.
Ashlie says she has had serious bouts with depression and worries that this could spiral out of control and could be bad for her mental health.
She is just asking for people to stop confusing her with a stranger she has never met and has no relation.
"Three days of this, this is been going on,” Ashlie said. “It’s getting worse and worse and worse. I’m becoming scared and I’m about to take it to the police."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.