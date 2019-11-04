It’s one thing to find out you owe a library fine for a book you forgot to return. But one Michigan woman found out there was also a warrant for her arrest.
“I really don’t think that going to jail over those two books is OK, and I definitely didn’t want to steal their property,” said Melinda Sanders-Jones.
The mother of five didn’t even know she still had the books until she visited the library in Charlotte a few months back.
She was told she couldn’t use the printer until she returned them, so Sanders called her fiancé at the time to check their son’s bookshelf, and sure enough, they were there.
So, she went home, grabbed the books, and returned them to the library. She assumed she would get a notice about the late fees. “I assumed that they had sent it to collections and that I would see it on my report or something like that. I had no idea that criminal charges were going to be pressed.”
But that’s exactly what happened.
Sanders didn’t even know there was a warrant out for her arrest until her boss called her after doing a background check that she needed for a promotion.
“My boss called me on Tuesday to inform me that I had a warrant and I had to pull over because I started laughing. And he was like ‘No, I’m serious.’ And I was like, no, there’s no way, there’s no way I have a warrant.”
The library said they can’t comment on individual cases but told local media late notices go out after a few weeks, a month, three months, and again at four months.
But Sanders said she never got them, because she was moving a lot while trying to get out of an abusive relationship.
“Any mail that was there, I didn’t get. Soon I ended up in the Siren Shelter that’s here in Charlotte that helps with domestic violence victims and your address is confidential. You know, I had to change my phone number, I had to change my entire life.”
After a court date, getting fingerprinted, and a whole lot of anxiety, Sanders is stuck waiting for her next court date, and hoping the charges get dropped.
“It’s just ridiculous. Like, there is no reason that this needs to be happening. Like I said, they would have had a better chance of getting their money if they would have sent it to collections, because I would have known.
Sanders is charged with failure to return rental property, which carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail, and a $500 fine.
She also said she can’t work for her current employer until the case is settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.