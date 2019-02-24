A Michigan woman who was granted clemency after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence is preparing for life outside prison.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Melissa Chapman was among 26 prisoners who were granted commutations by outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder in December. Snyder also pardoned 35 others.
Chapman says she can't wait to go outside and watch the sunrise.
Police say Chapman was 18 in 1987 when she was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Michael Keith Gaines. Police say Chapman's boyfriend, Robert Goodyear, shot Gaines. Chapman testified that Goodyear was abusive and threatened to kill her, so she helped hide the body.
Michigan Department of Corrections spokeswoman Holly Kramer says Chapman will be released March 26 and have four years of parole supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.