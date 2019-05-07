The woman was found dead near a hiking trail in California 37 years ago. With nothing to identify her she became known as "Sheep Flats Jane Doe".
Technology has now identified the man who murdered her and has given Mary Silvani her name back.
New DNA evidence in the Lake Tahoe case has determined Silvani was killed by a man who committed suicide in jail a year later after confessing to three other murders in California.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference in Reno Tuesday he has closed the investigation into the 1982 shooting death.
Balaam says Silvani's killer was James Richard Curry who served prison time for robbery in Texas before he was arrested in California in 1983.
He says Curry confessed to a 1982 murder in Santa Clara. And two killings in the San Jose-area in January, 1983. But Curry died in a Santa Clara jail before he went to trial.
Mary Silvani was born in Pontiac in 1948 and attended high school in Detroit before moving to California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.