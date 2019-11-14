The mother of a Michigan teenager who killed himself is suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm she suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether her son would go to heaven.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County on behalf of the teen's mother, Linda Hullibarger, names as defendants the archdiocese, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the Rev. Don LaCuesta.
The Toledo Blade reports that Hullibarger and her husband say they met with LaCuesta to plan funeral services for their 18-year-old son, Maison, and made it clear they wanted the priest to deliver a positive, uplifting message.
But LaCuesta allegedly turned his Dec. 8, 2018, homily instead into a message regarding suicide, questioning whether the teen would go to heaven.
A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Thursday for the archdiocese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.