A Michigan woman cheats death, surviving a life-threatening situation after her house exploded, leaving everything in shambles.
“It was a blessing that she made it out of there alive. I don’t know how she did it,” Shiron Thompson’s brother, Bob Higgs explained.
It happened in South Haven on Sunday.
“She was right by the kitchen sink. And, uh, the explosion blew her over by where the refrigerator was,” Higgs said.
He went on to explain that she was knocked to the floor and saw smoke and flames everywhere.
“Um, she said the ceiling came down on her. She was kind of trapped under some debris in that,” Ronald Wise, Executive Director of South Haven Area Emergency Services explained.
But, she got up, and crawled through the sliding doors that had been blown out in the explosion.
“She had to climb over a few things and made it out. And then she walked to the street, barefoot,” Higgs said.
That’s when a woman driving down the road saw her. Shiron got inside her vehicle and waited for fire crews to arrive.
“By the time we got on scene, from when our crews got called, we were on scene within six minutes. The house was already in the basement,” Wise said.
Investigators are now looking at what sparked the explosion.
“We don’t know what caused the explosion, the house was serviced with propane,” Wise commented.
However, they said it’s a miracle she lived, sustaining burns to her hands, face, and legs.
“It was a real rough night. But, overall, she’s doing real well.”
