A Michigan woman surprised her doctors after she survived being taken off life support.
“I believe that she truly is a depiction of a miracle,” Karl DeLeeuw said.
Karl is Michele Deleeuw’s husband, and marvels at everything that has gone on since he called Sterling Heights 911 in August.
Michele was having a heart attack and she wasn’t breathing.
“I don’t think I’ve really processed everything, even though it’s been four months,” Michele said.
Karl didn’t know CPR, but the 911 operator coached him through it all.
Lifesaving actions that gave Michele a change to survive. Sterling Heights paramedics revived her multiple times on the way to the hospital. Still, she was unconscious and remained that way for three weeks.
Doctors advised taking her off life support.
Days later, Michele opened her eyes.
“So, I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what happened. I had no memory,” Michele explained.
Now she does.
Michele has made a full recovery, against all odds.
She was presented with a Survivor Coin from the paramedics who answered the call, a symbol of the bond she shared with her husband and her rescuers.
“I just thank God that I was saved. I was spared. I know that means something. Something good is going to come of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.