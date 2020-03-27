The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has set up a schedule for workers too file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UIA says that the day or time of day the claim is filed will not impact whether a worker receives benefits or their benefit amount.
Claims will also be back-dated to reflect the date in which a worker was laid-off or let go from their job due to COVID-19.
“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “We’re recommending that workers go first to our 24-hr online system at Michigan.gov/UIA. We urge workers to only use our phone system if they do not have access to a computer or the internet.”
The schedule for filing unemployment is below.
Online Filing Schedule - Michigan.gov/UIA
- Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.
- Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
Call Center Filing Schedule - 866-500-0017:
- Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.
- Fridays (8:00am – 5:00pm) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
