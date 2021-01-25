The state is working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a bi-partisan commission to raise awareness of vaccine safety.
Federal funding has also been dedicated for increasing Michigan’s vaccination efforts.
The goal is to have up to 50,000 shots being administered per day.
Whitmer said Michigan is among the top 10 states in the U.S. for doses being scheduled and administered as Elizabeth Hertel, the new director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, takes over.
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon abruptly resigned last Friday.
Hertel worked as the senior chief deputy director before taking over the director position.
Hertel is credited with uniting people behind common goals, and serving multiple administrations of both parties.
Monday, she announced the streamlining of food benefits for Michigan families.
“It allows families choice in the kinds of foods that they purchase, and where they can shop,” Hertel said. “Currently, this program serves more than one million residents providing over $224 million per month.”
The sudden exit of former director Gordon raised questions, including whether his resignation was demanded by the governor.
“He worked hard to protect our public health,” Whitmer said. “And the food assistance that we talked about here today was one of Robert’s ideas. Much lies ahead of us, but because of the hard work of Robert Gordon these past few years and where Elizabeth is ready to take us, I’m confident that we will continue to be a leader in this space."
Whitmer was pressed a few times but refused to give a clear and specific answer to the question.
On vaccine distribution, Whitmer reported a sharp increase over just two weeks ago, up from 44 percent to 67 percent.
The governor promised all Michiganders who want a vaccine will get one.
