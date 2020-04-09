Michigan Works! is working with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to assist residents with questions about filing for unemployment.
“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of people filing for unemployment due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Luann Dunsford, CEO of the Michigan Works! Association. “Michigan Works! service centers, in many cases, are fielding over 1,000 calls per week from Michigan residents seeking assistance with navigating the unemployment system. With so many first-time claimants right now coupled with the record number of people filing, we know it adds extra frustration and confusion so we are happy to help in any way we can.”
Residents need to file for unemployment online or by calling 1-866-500-0017. A schedule has been created to help with the influx of calls.
