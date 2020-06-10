The Michigan Works! Association announced the launch of its new website on Wednesday, June 10.
The site has improved functionality, and easy access to important information regarding training, events, advocacy, membership directory, and the location of different Michigan Works! service centers across the state, the association said.
“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our members, statewide partners and the public,” said Luann Dunsford, CEO of the Michigan Works! Association. “This website redesign is much more user friendly and better organized, so it is easier for visitors to find the information they are looking for quickly.”
You can visit the new website here.
