Many Michiganders are finding themselves without a job during the coronavirus pandemic.
On top of that, thousands are having difficulty filing for unemployment with the state of Michigan.
READ MORE: Frustration mounts as many Michiganders scramble to file unemployment
Earlier this month, a record number of 129,000 Michiganders filed claims for unemployment benefits
Michigan Works! is still operating and trying to get workers connected to new opportunities.
“While many Michiganders are being displaced from work, thousands of employers have immediate job openings,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “We encourage those who are currently unemployed to search available jobs at MiTalent.org.”
There are more than 2,000 Michigan companies currently hiring. The state's employment search engine provides job seekers and employers a chance to post, search and connect to those job openings.
“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”
Below is a list of general job openings across multiple counties:
