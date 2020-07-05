Michigan Works is working to reduce unemployment in the state through a summer unemployment program.
The program is called STEP and is a grant-funded short-term work experience program designed to serve youth between ages 18 and 24.
The program will run through September and allows participants to take advantage of career exploration opportunities.
The program helps participants learn what is required to be successful in their chosen career path.
The training program will offered entirely online for safety precautions.
To apply, go here or call (810) 233-5974 ext. 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.