One Michigander's message to the governor was heard loud and clear.
A person only identified as a "West Michigander" sent a package to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to prove just how bad the roads are in the state.
In the package? The road.
In a plastic bag, the resident sent chunks of the road outside his home to the governor.
Governor Whitmer tweeted a picture of the bag and said, "It’s time to stop cutting corners and #FTDR the right way the first time."
