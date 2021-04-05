Michiganders 16 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the expanded eligibility on March 12.
“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus,” Whitmer said. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy. Nearly one million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. It is essential to getting our country back to normal, so that we can all hug our families, get back to work, go to restaurants, send our kids to school, play sports and get together again. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid large indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”
MDHHS said providers should still consider an individual’s risk of exposure due to their employment and their vulnerability to severe disease when scheduling appointments.
While the vaccine is opening up to more people, MDHHS is still urging everyone to keep using preventative measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, and frequently washing their hands to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.