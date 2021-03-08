Michiganders 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8. Caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs will also be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
Vaccine eligibility will expand further on March 22 to residents 50 and older in Michigan.
This change comes after President Joe Biden announced that ramped-up vaccine production will provide enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May. The state of Michigan is hoping to reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders older than 16.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The Michigan National Guard, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are encouraging mid-Michigan residents to answer their phones to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Delta College this weekend.
