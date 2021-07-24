Bay City’s Sidewalk Days, a small business tradition, is wrapping up Monday evening. Even with a stormy forecast, Michiganders were still out to enjoy the discounted deals.
With the fans on and air conditioning up, Katherine Lalonde and her gift shop, Little House, are turning this year's sales to indoor sales.
"Sidewalk sales is a time to find new customers, people who may not have known that we're here, because they'll be driving by and see our store, see the things out on the street, which always draws them in. A lot of people are in town visiting Bay City, and so they see what there is to offer, and then they see the shops and come into the store,” Lalonde said.
Mariann and Matt Nelson are two customers visiting from Dearborn Heights.
"We just came, and we see hey they're having a sidewalk sale, this is great,” Mariann Nelson said.
"And all the streets are closed off with the restaurants, retailers, it’s wonderful,” Matt Nelson said.
Saturday is the third and final day of the Bay City event, intended to spark shopping in the downtown area each summer.
The shop had tents and racks outside Thursday and Friday.
Due to the storm, Little House packed up the tables and brought the show inside.
"We have bargains galore. We have things marked down as low as 10 cents, 50 cents, some things that are $35 might be $4. I mean, we do have some really good bargains."
And the Nelsons took advantage.
"Well I got some jam for my mom, and I got some chocolate candy,” Mariann Nelson said.
"We got a little coat rack for our daughter, who's getting a new apartment,” Matt Nelson said.
Though sidewalk sales end Saturday and Little House closed at 5 p.m., they've been taking part in the event for decades and will be here next year.
