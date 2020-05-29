“We go no notifications at all, the only thing we got was a big old red stop sign,” said Dale Cherry, victim of the unemployment suspension.
Unemployment benefits that many were depending on during the pandemic were suddenly suspended.
“I’m upset about it,” said Cherry. “I’m angry. I’m frustrated.”
Cherry filed for unemployment in Mid-March and later received his first check in April, but those benefits came to a halt this past week without warning.
“I don’t know who to call,” said Cherry. “I don’t know what to do. They don’t give me information. They don’t tell you anything.”
So far, he says he has reached out to the unemployment benefits hotline, a congressman, mayor and the governor.
With the first of the month just days ago, he’s unsure how he will pay his rent and other bills.
“People have responsibilities right now,” said Cherry. “It’s not my fault that I’m out of work.”
According to the Michigan Unemployment Agency, the reason for the abrupt suspension of benefits is due to the recent scams involving criminals attempting to illegally obtain benefits using stolen and falsified data.
In a statement, the agency says once it’s aware of potentially malicious claims, it takes quick actions to temporarily suspend certain payments to prevent fraud.
It’s unknown how long the suspension lasts.
“We should be getting what we deserve right now and that is our pay as promised,” said Cherry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.