Vaccination frustrations are continuing to grow for several residents throughout mid-Michigan and the country as supply issues are causing backups and delays.
At a hearing, state lawmakers questioned the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about the issues surrounding vaccine distribution in Michigan.
Linda and Robert Dickey said they feel worried when it comes to the delays of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Feb. 4, the Michigan House Oversight Committee heard directly from the new Director of the MDHHS.
People like the Dickeys will know why it's taking so long.
“About three weeks! Yea about three weeks,” Linda and Robert Dickey said.
The Dickeys are from Alger. They are in their mid-70's and have health issues. They said they just can't seem to get an appointment. They are not alone; many seniors have concerns.
“They had us go online. I think it’s been about three weeks now. But we haven’t got any answers,” said Larraine McKinny.
The new director of the MDHHS, Elizabeth Hertel, tried to answer some questions for lawmakers on Thursday.
"Primarily, we’d like to ensure that all Michiganders have an equitable access to vaccines," Hertel said.
Hertel laid out the state's plan for vaccine distribution. Currently, they are focusing on getting seniors and healthcare workers vaccinated.
She said the problem is the state is just not getting enough from the vaccine manufacturers. Right now, they are refining their distribution plan as they expect more doses.
"We want to make sure that our vaccine distribution is inclusive. That we are using data to continue to make decisions. And track her progress," Hertel said.
Hertel said they are hoping to get at least 70 percent of people ages 16 and up vaccinated as soon as possible. She said 90 percent of all doses are administered within seven days of getting it and 95 percent of people waiting on the second dose will get it in the expected time frame.
"We want to make sure that we are communicating and educating the public and all of our stakeholders in a very transparent, accurate way," Hertel said.
Hertel said the state's goal is to concentrate efforts on high risk and disadvantaged communities first.
The Dickeys are hoping they can get the shot next.
