Cars were bumper to bumper, forming lines that wrapped around parking lots and spanned streets as Michiganders lined up, eager to get tested for COVID-19. This follows a spike in cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re in definitely a bad part of the upswing in the number of cases. We need our local residents to be aware of what is going on and what they can do to stop the spread,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.
On Nov. 9, Michigan reported more than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, COVID-19 testing centers were seeing lines with people waiting more than two hours to get tested.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers have three testing sites, the third was added to keep up with demand.
“Now with the cases of COVID really increasing, people more and more are wanting to get tested. We had to really adjust our hours to make sure that we could handle it with staff that we have available,” said Great Lakes Bay Health Fund Development Coordinator Jill Armentrout.
The increase in testing could be a positive.
“Actually, it’s good that people are getting tested. We just need more resources in the community, in general, for testing,” Armentrout commented.
Armentrout warns the public that gaining control of the virus needs to be a community effort.
“Everyone who works out there will tell you, they know it’s very real, they know it’s scary, they hear from people who have symptoms. We want to provide the testing to provide hope that we can get the virus under control. We just need everyone working together to do that,” explained Armentrout.
To find the COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
