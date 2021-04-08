Michiganders with $60,000 or less in household resources a year may be eligible for a Homestead Property Tax Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Homestead Property Tax Credit in Michigan can help taxpayers if they meet certain requirements. The state treasury department said for most people, the tax credit is based on a comparison between property taxes and total household income, with homeowners paying their property taxes directly and renters indirectly through their rent.
“Homestead Property Tax Credits provide tax relief for Michigan’s working families and individuals,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, head of Treasury’s revenue services programs. “These tax credits can reduce tax owed and may provide a refund.”
In the 2019 tax year, more than 1.1 million taxpayers claimed more than $784.8 million, averaging at $669 in credit, thanks to the Homestead Property Tax Credit.
Taxpayers required to file state income tax returns should claim the Homestead Property Tax Credit in their return. To learn more about the Homestead Property Tax Credit, head to the Michigan Department of Treasury’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.