People can place their bets from anywhere now with online sports betting and gambling becoming legal in the state of Michigan.
The money it generates will be making a big impact on schools in Michigan.
More gambling is coming back to Michigan with the first online bets placed on Jan. 22. One of the companies now operating in the state is DraftKings.
Johnny Avello is the director of race and sportsbook at DraftKings.
"Online wagering is easy because anywhere within the boundaries of Michigan you can download the app, fund it, make your wagers and withdraw," Avello said.
The first online bet in the state was placed through its app by state Senator Curtis Hertel.
Richard Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming and Control Board, said COVID-19 played a part in making this decision.
"COVID-19 I think sped it up because it had us all looking at this thing differently. We really got to get this done. It's really important. So that's from my perspective. As bad as it is, it really helped move this along," Kalm said.
Him and the board helped set the tax rates for online gaming and sports betting.
"It's a low number which allows DraftKings to keep the vigorish on the low side, which gives the players better value overall. Therefore it puts more money in the players' pocket,” Avello said.
Though taxes differ with tribe casinos versus apps, money will either flow back to the Michigan school aid fund or the tribe.
"We do think there's a backlog of people that want to get involved with online sports betting just by virtue of, just the handle at our three commercial casinos --and they were open only part of the time this year and at limited capacity -- was about $135 million," Kalm said.
