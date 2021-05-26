Memorial Day weekend is rapidly approaching and with more campgrounds having less restrictions this year compared to last, many Michiganders are heading north for a getaway.
AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said more than one million Michiganders are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend.
"We're seeing a year's worth of pent-up demand and it's being unleashed in terms of travel," Woodland said.
Most of them by car. Woodland said those hitting the road should pack some extra money for the gas tank.
"Gas prices have been on the rise the last couple of days. The Michigan state average is currently $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded,” Woodland said.
Woodland anticipates prices will continue to rise through the holiday. She also said many people will be traveling for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Woodland said vacations may look different from two years ago thanks to staff shortages at some popular tourist destinations.
"Many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity and some services are not currently available. That's why we're encouraging travelers to plan ahead and work with a trusted travel advisor," Woodland said.
Getting where you're going is the first thing to worry about on your trip. That is why Woodland suggests getting your car looked at, especially if it has sat around for a while.
"Some of these vehicles may have spent more time in the driveway than out on the roadway the last year. So, it's really important to get a pre-trip inspection. And that will go a long way to ensure that you don't spend your holiday on the side of the road," Woodland said.
Woodland also wants to remind drivers to avoid distractions and put the phone down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.