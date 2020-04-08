Google is collecting data from people’s smartphones to track how much people are leaving their homes and where they are going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tech giant said this information could influence decisions to put stricter policies in place to try to keep people home.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michiganders are staying home more than neighbors in surrounding states and Google cell phone data backs that up.
Compared to the start of the year, the number of people staying home is up 12% statewide.
Retail and recreation travel is down 58% in Michigan.
Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies are down 28%.
Visits to transit stations decreased by 55%.
Travel to work is down 43% while trips to parks are up 15%.
Nationally park visits are down almost 20%
Google said these community mobility reports are tracking people’s movement to help health officials see where people are following stay at home orders.
Google said it is tracking people’s smartphones who opted into storing their location history with Google.
A user can opt-out at any time and Google said privacy will be protected, personal information such as one’s location will not be shared.
