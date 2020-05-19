Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced registered voters in Michigan will receive their application to vote by mail for the August and November elections.
“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Benson said. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”
Out of the 7.7 million registered voters in Michigan, about 1.3 million are on the permanent absent voter list, according to Secretary of State Benson.
Local election clerks will mail applications to permanent absent voters ahead of the election.
Some jurisdictions are mailing applications to all local registered voters.
“We appreciate that some clerks are proactively protecting public health by mailing applications to all their registered voters, and we are fulfilling our responsibility to provide all voters equal access,” Benson said. “We know from the elections that took place this month that during the pandemic Michiganders want to safely vote.”
The application will include instructions from the Secretary of State’s office.
When the application is completed, voters can mail it or email a photo of the application to their local clerk, whose contact information will be included.
Residents can also download the application at Michigan.gov/Vote.
“The vast majority of voters across the political spectrum want the option to vote by mail,” said Benson. “Mailing applications to all registered voters is one of the ways that we are ensuring Michigan’s elections will continue to be safe, accurate and secure.”
