Michiganders are being asked to continue to donate blood during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Humane Services is still asking residents to practice social distancing while also helping the state avoid a life-threatening blood shortage.
With workplaces and colleges closing due to the coronavirus and restrictions on groups, the number of planned blood drives has dropped significantly, state officials said.
In Michigan, more than 200 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled so far, resulting in more than 6,000 less donations.
Anyone who is healthy can still donate blood during the pandemic.
The Red Cross is screening everyone who comes in by taking their temperature.
You can make an appointment by visiting their website or call 1-800- RED CROSS.
