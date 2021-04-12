Michigan is currently considered a hot spot for the coronavirus and because of that the state is trying to quickly get things back under control. But the question is, are people willing to undergo another shutdown to do that?
“There’s light at the end of this tunnel but the recent rise in cases is a reminder that we are still in the tunnel,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Despite all Michiganders age 16 and up being eligible to get vaccinated, the state continues to see a surge in COVID cases and deaths. More than 9,600 new cases have been reported since Saturday along with 12 deaths.
“My team and I have been in regular conversation with the national COVID response team and we have asked for more vaccines,” Whitmer said.
That request by Whitmer was denied. Instead, the CDC director doesn't believe pushing more vaccines to the state will control the spread and says a shutdown will. But is that something Michiganders are willing to accept?
“I personally have been particularly careful and I wish other people would be careful but since they're not I think we're going to need another shutdown, it’s just too much going on,” one person said.
“If its real bad we might have to do another shutdown we might need one,” a second person said.
“It would be best if we shut down for maybe a short period of time like one to two weeks and then get people caught up on vaccinations at least get that first round going,” a third person said.
Most of the people we spoke to Monday said if shutting down the state is best, then that's what we need to do. But we did speak to a group of people who didn't want to go on camera. They're opposed to a shutdown because of what it will do to the economy.
