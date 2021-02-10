Michiganders will not be required to pay interest and a penalty related to underpaid estimated tax payments if they collected state unemployment benefits last year, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Under state law, taxpayers are required to pay estimated quarterly tax payments when the annual tax due is expected to be $500 of more. There will be penalties and interest given to taxpayers who fail to pay an estimated quarterly tax payment.
“Unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for many families during this pandemic, helping them put food on the table and pay the bills,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Some Michiganders could have faced income tax penalties on their unemployment benefits, and I’m glad we can take prompt action to provide much needed relief for Michigan households.”
Every taxpayer who received unemployment in 2020 will receive this waiver automatically.
“This is the right thing to do,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “COVID has disrupted our lives in numerous ways – and many Michiganders are depending on unemployment benefits to get them by during this extraordinary time. Having to pay penalties and interest on unemployment benefits is the last thing individuals should be worried about when they go to pay their taxes.”
Taxpayers would owe any outstanding tax if they chose to not have taxes withheld from their benefits. Michigan will begin processing individual state income tax returns on Feb. 12.
