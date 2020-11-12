Michigan’s Attorney General is attacking the Trump campaign’s election lawsuits, claiming they’re racist.
On Wednesday, Dana Nessel said President Donald Trump is deliberately attacking the vote in Detroit because it is 80 percent black.
She said he’s pushing the narrative that quote, “black people are corrupt. Black people are incompetent. Black people can’t be trusted.”
Nessel also called the Trump campaign’s allegations “baseless” and “frivolous.”
"Firstly, either there's no evidence to support their claims, or their claims are demonstrably false,” Nessel said. “And in addition, even if true, which they are not, these claims would not change the results of the election in Michigan. If I ever walked into court with claims that were this baseless and this frivolous, I would be sanctioned. And I would likely be looking at a loss of licensure."
On Wednesday, the Trump campaign said its lawsuit relies on witnesses who say they saw election officials counting ineligible ballots, and repeatedly counting batches of the same ballots.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she looks forward to the security and says hundreds of people from both parties witnessed the county in Detroit.
