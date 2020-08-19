The second case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Michigan this year was found in a Montcalm County horse.
EEE is a viral, mosquito-borne disease that can transmitted to animals and humans.
The second case of the year was identified in a 12-year-old mare in Montcalm County.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development considers EEE to be one of the most dangerous, mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S.
While horses are highly affected by the disease, it can also cause serious issues in humans.
Signs of EEE include sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. It can also cause severe swelling in the brain (encephalitis) which can cause headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death can happen in some cases as well.
“This second confirmed case of EEE in a horse reminds Michiganders of the strong need to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “It only takes one bite from a mosquito to transmit the virus, which can lead to severe neurologic illness, permanent disability, and sometimes death.”
You can protect your horses and other animals with the following:
- Talking to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.
- Placing livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitos are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.
- Using an insect repellant on an animal that is approved for the species.
- Eliminating standing water on the property—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.
- Contacting a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of the illness: fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.
To prtect your family it’s suggested you:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved products, to exposed skin or clothing and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.