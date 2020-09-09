A silver lining in the pandemic this year is that there are more options to vote.
“You can receive your ballot either mailed to you at your home or you can pick it up at your clerk’s office beginning in late September, and of course, you can vote in person on election day at your local precinct,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Once you have received your ballot, you also have the choice of how you would like to return it.
“You can return it through the mail, you can return it at your local dropbox or you can return it in person at your local clerk’s office,” said Benson.
This year, voters will be able to track their absentee ballots, similarly to tracking a package, every step of the way.
“We have implemented a statewide ballot tracking system where citizens will be able to track when their ballot has been sent and when it was been received by the clerk,” said Benson.
Even with the new features, some would still rather vote in person.
“Even though technology is advanced in such a way that so much can be tracked, I think it still requires the effort of me getting out of my bed, putting myself in the car and making sure I physically made that vote,” said Gary Morris who is voting in person.
Morris voted in person in August and had no worries about his vote or the coronavirus.
“It seemed like there was a lot of space in between people and there wasn’t a rush of people and so it definitely was great precautions there,” said Morris.
He plans to do the same in November to make sure his vote is counted.
“It carries just a different weight of confidence for me,” said Morris.
