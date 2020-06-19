Friday was the official start of tourism season in Michigan, so how are a few of the state’s top destinations preparing?
“I tell you what, prices have never been better honestly,” said Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
He says because of the recent coronavirus shutdown, it’s an amazing time to visit Traverse City on a budget.
“I guarantee you you’re going to find some really amazing deals whether you’re looking for golf, or just trying to get away with the girls for a weekend or you want a family getaway,” Tkach said.
The same nice prices can also be found on Mackinac Island. Tim Hygh is the executive director of tourism there.
He says visitors and interest in coming to the island is on the rise.
“It’s really starting to pick up you know the leading indicator would be our web traffic and our phone calls and both have doubled over the past two weeks,” Hygh said.
Both tourist attractions are operating differently then they’re used to, following strict government guidelines to safely guard against the coronavirus.
That means restaurants operating at half capacity, wearing masks indoors, practicing safe social distancing, and washing your hands.
“We have hand sanitizing throughout the entire downtown area making it very easy to keep your hands clean or as we say on Mackinac keeping your hooves clean,” Hygh said.
Hygh and Tkach say these are perfect places to visit and practice safe social distancing, because there’s plenty to do outside and lots of free space and fresh air all around.
