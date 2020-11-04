She weighed less than a pound when she was born, but after spending months in the hospital, a little girl is finally home.
Harper was supposed to be born around Oct. 23 but made an early entrance to the world on June 29, weighing just 11.2 ounces.
The youngest preemie ever born at Covenant HealthCare, she spent months growing and learning to breath on her own in the Covenant HealthCare Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Harper Rose was named after two family members who passed away.
