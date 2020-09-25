The Mid-American Conference has announced a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall.
Central Michigan University said the return to competition is possible “because of the tremendous advances in testing over the past month, both in accuracy and affordability. The ability to test four times a week will allow us to follow the strong protocols outlined by our conference health and medical experts.”
According to CMU, exact gameday protocols are still being determined. But the MAC has mandated that no general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games.
However, CMU said limited student-athlete guests will be allowed to attend games.
The Mid-American Conference is made up of 12 schools: University of Akron, Bowling Green State University, University at Buffalo, Kent State University, Miami University, Ohio University, Ball State University, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Northern Illinois University, University of Toledo and Western Michigan University.
