Fans in Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
"I never met the man, but he left such an impact on me just through the tv screen," said Osman Belal.
"You know when you talk in terms of Kobe, he just made you want to be great," Terrence Tevis said.
Osman Belal and Terrence Tevis are members of the University of Michigan Flint club basketball team and huge Kobe Bryant fans.
The 41-year-old basketball great died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Belal says he picked up a basketball because of Bryant.
"That's what made me love the game of basketball,” he said. “He's the one who made me buy my shirt like Kobe did. I was taking fade-away shots because of Kobe."
Tevis tells us he's still trying to wrap his mind around what happened Sunday.
"I actually didn't get any sleep last night,” Tevis said. “And then this morning just Kobe videos, Kobe tapes. It's definitely a motivation. It's motivating me at the same time and then sometimes it's like wow Kobe is gone."
These Kobe Bryant fans say that the way that he died, so suddenly, and tragically, teaches us all a life lesson."
"I think this also reminded everybody that tomorrow is not promised," Tevis said.
"There's one day it's going to be for all of us that we're all going to die so we have to be ready for that," Belal.
