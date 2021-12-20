Nearly $5 million in federal funding will go to five mid-Michigan airports, as announced by Congressman Dan Kildee.
Airports can use this funding to improve runways, taxiways and safety sustainability projects as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes critical investments to improve our region’s airports,” Kildee said. “By upgrading our local airports, we will keep Michigan families connected to the rest of the world and small businesses will have the ability to ship their products around the globe.”
These grants are the first of five annual installments for these airports, according to Kildee. The awards are part of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.