Five Mid-Michigan airports will receive $9.3 million in federal grants.
Congressman Dan Kildee, chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus, announced the grants on Tuesday, April 14.
The grants are to support local airports that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants were awarded to the following:
- Bishop International Airport in Flint will receive $7,246,521
- MBS International Airport in Freeland will receive $1,968,790
- James Celements Municipal Airport in Bay City will receive $30,000
- Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda will receive $30,000
- Saginaw County HW Browne Airport in Saginaw will receive $30,000
“I am doing everything I can to make sure our communities have the resources they need to respond to this coronavirus pandemic,” Kildee said. “Our local airports in mid-Michigan are facing tremendous economic strain due to this public health emergency. Local airports provide essential passenger and cargo services for our region that help support our economy. I am pleased to announce these federal grants and I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources and medical equipment to Michigan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.