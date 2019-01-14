The Genesee County Animal Control is becoming overcrowded due to a high number of dogs being dropped off at the shelter.
Size and weather seem to be the two factors that are putting stress on the animal shelter.
Paul Wallace, director of the shelter, said a renovation project has moved all the animals and staff into tight quarters and they are housing nearly double the number of animals as usual.
“We got a little bit smaller and it turned into winter,” Wallace said. “A good way to put it is that we’re burning at both ends.”
Normally the animal control has about 50 to 60 dogs and right now Wallace says they have more than 100.
They have been relying on other shelters and rescues for the overflow.
The shelter is a no-kill shelter and Wallace believes this is the reason for the increase in drop-offs.
“The only way we can make this work is to have the network that we have and work with the rescues and shelters and the volunteer staff that we have,” Wallace said.
Wallace hopes more people will decide to rescue an animal rather than keeping this cycle going.
