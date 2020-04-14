A Mid-Michigan facility received a donated camper for nurses to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I literally cried when we got this,” said Rebecka Goodrow, owner of From the Heart Assisted Living Facility in Bay City.
Goodrow is excited about the camper that was delivered to the assisted living facility. She has been living there since March 20.
“Our main goal was to reduce the risk of bringing in the coronavirus to our resident. So our staff volunteered to step forward and stay living here,” Goodrow said.
She said the camper is a big help.
“My manager and I are actually living inside this facility and we’re rotating forty eight-hour shifts, so we’re not really sleeping much. So, it’s nice to get a camper so we can take a break and step out,” Goodrow said.
Goodrow said the camper belongs to someone who heard about their situation on Facebook.
She told TV5 that she really appreciates everything the community has done for her, her staff, and her residents during this challenging this time.
“In addition to donations of the trailers, we’ve had people donating food, dropping of deserts, mailing letters to our residents just to keep them busy, and different things like that. It’s been an amazing outreach,” Goodrow said.
She said she is also grateful to her staff that have provided residents here round the clock care, along with the comfort of knowing they are doing everything they can to keep COVID-19 out by staying in.
“None of this would be possible without our staff. So I definitely want to send appreciation to them,” Goodrow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.