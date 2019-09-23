At a school board meeting Monday, the assistant principal and athletic director at Goodrich High School submitted his resignation.
The Board of Education for Goodrich Area Schools voted to accept the resignation of David Davis.
Davis was placed on “paid investigatory leave” in late May after being accused by multiple sources of making inappropriate comments and engaging in inappropriate activities with former students.
After he was placed on leave, Goodrich Area Schools was contacted by multiple law enforcement agencies and told there is a multi-agency criminal investigation related to Davis.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it referred the case to the Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s office told TV5 it has received the referral and has assigned a prosecutor, but no charges have been filed.
