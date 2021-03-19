The state today reported more than 3,700 new cases of COVID-19. The highest single-day count since early January.
During her news conference today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer tied many of the cases to high school athletics.
Bridgeport Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez said his district is ready to do what it takes to keep student-athletes competing.
"Although it's a change wrestling and everything has been doing it so kind of foreseen it coming. Now we just have to put a plan into action and what that will look like for us and for spring sports," Rodriguez said.
In this case, it's more state ordered rapid COVID-19 testing set to begin April 2.
"The information given to us was the 20th that the health department would give us out what that would look like as far as testing, how many times we would have to test. And so, I'm going to wait for that information before we start making a plan so that we don't have to do something twice," Rodriguez said.
While details are being finalized. We know this will impact athletes age 13-19. That age group has seen an increased rate of COVID-19 cases.
Mit Foley oversees athletics in the Saginaw Public Schools District.
"Any additional measures we can take to keep kids on the field and give them an opportunity to participate in sports we're willing to do," Foley said.
Here they have seen their share of sports cancellations. Foley is optimistic the new measures will be effective.
"Hopefully if we can catch it early enough, we can prevent and do quick contact tracing and allow sports to resume," Foley said.
As for Rodriguez, he says his student athletes are waiting to learn what's next.
"Uh a little bit anxious you know not sure what that looks like. So, they're a little anxious and so it's up to us to let them know that we can still compete and still play. We just have to do X, Y, and Z in order to be able to do that," Rodriguez said.
