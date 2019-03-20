A Mid-Michigan newborn is fighting for his life after doctors discover he has a rare heart condition.
Three-week-old Owen Wright, of Reese, is at University of Michigan Hospital fighting for his life after doctors diagnosed him with Tetralogy of Fallot.
Tetralogy of Fallot is a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects.
Wright’s mother, Emily Howell, is by his side every day, hoping for a miracle.
“Our fear right now is that he won’t be able to get there on time, or something might change, and he can’t get there in enough time or at all because of insurance,” Howell said. “I had my son at 32 weeks and he was born with the Digeorge Syndrome, and one of the characteristics of that is a heart defect.”
Wright was born with a lot of health problems and to get the surgery he need, he have to go to Boston, MA.
Howell said that the problem they are running into getting to Boston, is getting the approval from MI Medicaid.
“They haven’t seen it too much here at U of M. One of the main issues with it is the airway, and we were told that Boston has an airway procedure for it that can help him,” Howell said.
Howell said that she was nine weeks from graduating from Delta College but has postponed her education to be there with her son. She said that the financial and emotional strain has taken a toll on the family but that they are all staying strong just like Wright.
“We’ve been so lucky they told us when I first had him that they didn’t think he would survive. Right now, we think we’re in a good place because he is stable,” Howell said.
