A Mid-Michigan baby heard noise for the first time on March 27, thanks to a cochlear implant.
Alexandria Blossey, a 15-month-old, heard her mother’s voice for the very first time thanks to her physician, Dr. Candice Colby.
Trisha Blossey, Alexandria’s mother, said her daughter has been deaf her entire life and that the use of a hearing aid would not be effective at her age.
Blossey said she started to consider the possibility of a cochlear implant once Alexandria got a little older.
Dr. Colby, Blossey’s physician, said Alexandria had to undergo surgery at her practice in Bay City before heading to Mt. Pleasant to get them turned on.
“We’ve been waiting for this day when we could implant her with cochlear implants at 1-year-old and get them activated so that she can hear for the first time,” Dr. Colby said. “This is my first infant that I’ve implanted here in Bay City, so it’s really great to take care of people in the town that I grew up in.”
Alexandria’s parents said it’s been a long road, but they can’t wait to take their daughter home and let her experience the joy of sound herself.
“It was hard at first, but we have an amazing speech therapist that comes, and she does sign now. Ali does sign for being 15 months old and it’s been an amazing but crazy ride,” Blossey said.
