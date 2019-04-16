Owen Wright, of Reese, is recovering well since going to Boston to have a much-needed surgery.
“He’s awake, looking around, he’s squeezing our hands, um he’s doing well,” Ethan Wright, Owens father said.
Wright held his 8-week-old baby for the first time today, April 16th. Before today, Owen was connected to a ventilator, making it impossible to hold him.
Wright said Owen was recently baptized, and in the past five days, he has made an extraordinary turnaround.
“Ever since his lung has inflated up, he’s been doing great; so, they’re talking about taking his breathing tube out next week sometime, maybe as long as he keeps it up. So, things are looking up,” Wright said.
At three-weeks-old, Owen was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot. This is a condition caused by a combination of four heart defects.
On March 27th, Michigan’s Medicaid approved Owen’s surgery in Boston. On March 28th he underwent 11-hours of open-heart surgery, a specialized surgery performed only at that hospital in Boston.
Wright said Owen has been sedated most of his life, and now doctors feel Owen is strong enough to wean him off sedation medication.
“He’s not paralyzed anymore, he’s moving around, he’s been resting a lot the last couple days, but, he likes to open his eyes and look around. It’s just great to see because it wasn’t looking very good a few weeks after his surgery,” Wright said.
Wright said the family hopes to return home soon, so baby Owen can be reunited with his big brother.
“He seems to be improving every day,” Wright said.
