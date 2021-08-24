A mid-Michigan bakery is cooking up an upper peninsula staple, all to help firefighters.
Barney's Bakehouse Bakery in Bay City is donating dozens of traditional u-p pasties to Bay City and Saginaw firefighters.
"These men and women put their lives on the line every day and they don't get enough respect. So, we just wanna take that extra step and really you know give back to them you know with a good hearty healthy homecooked meal,” said Jarrid Weighman the owner.
A dollar from every sale in the store also goes back to a firefighter charity buying them warm coats.
Weighman has always appreciated firefighters.
"So, this is honor of my grandfather, he used to be a fireman, he was chief of Saginaw and he was all around, bopping around from station to station. So, it's all in honor of him,” Weighman said.
The bakery had about 125 pasties in the oven on Tuesday, and you can certainly smell them! They're gonna bake more than four hundred on Wednesday.
Weighman has owned the bakery for less than a year, he opened his doors last November.
"It was stressful, but we made it happen. I couldn't do it without my team, you know I have a great staff behind me, and you know, we do it, we make this happen every day,” Weighman said.
His loyal customer base keeps coming back. Especially for a good cause.
"Everything is good,” said Karen Gaertner, a bakery customer. “I'm gonna stop Friday and get one. Yea, I'll be up here again Friday. So, I live in Saginaw but every time I’m up here I stop."
The fundraiser goes for the next two weeks, and if you buy six or 12 pasties at a time, you get a discount.
