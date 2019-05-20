For National Nurses Day, a Mid-Michigan bakery sold special cookies for a good cause.
Cops & Doughnuts sold “Superheroes in Scrubs” cookies on Sunday, May 12 for National Nurses Day and $1 from each cookie sold was donated.
The money was donated to Northern Michigan Alliance for Children, a non-profit that helps abused and neglected children heal and seek justice.
$500 was donated to the charity.
