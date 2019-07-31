Three Mid-Michigan beaches are closed after recent testing.
The water samples from S. Linwood Beach, Brissette Beach, and Pinconning Park exceeded the state's water quality standard for full body contact recreational activities.
The closure for the beaches listed above will be lifted when bacteriological levels comply with the state's standards.
The samples were collected on Wednesday, July 31.
For more information, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.
